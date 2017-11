Did you know that in the state of Virginia ex felons are permanently banned from voting??…Well Gov. Terry McAuliffe restored the voting rights of over 160,000 ex felons and today they talked about what it meant to exercise their right to vote!

Series of powerful testimonials on @srl feed of Virginians voting this election after having rights restored. — Chris Kromm (@chriskromm) November 7, 2017

Brianna Ross lost her right to vote when she was 19 because she stole diapers for her son. Today she voted for the first time in her life. pic.twitter.com/xyAb9fiFW8 — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

Wali R. Bahar had his voting rights restored and after he cast a ballot today said he felt like he was on the shoulders of giants pic.twitter.com/zIt6nDAQ25 — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

I’ve been riding around with Tammie Hagen, who had her voting rights restored and is now an organizer giving people rides to the polls today pic.twitter.com/JLpWoHwoxl — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

Bobby Lee voted today for the 3rd time in his life. He had his voting rights stripped because of a felony and couldn’t vote until he was 60 pic.twitter.com/cf4lanOlMf — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

LaVaughn Williams is a former felon who voted for the first time in Virginia today. Listen to her talk about the power of the ballot pic.twitter.com/wQWjTXeSn4 — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

Theodore Dortch,37, is a former felon who had his voting rights in Virginia restored this year. Today he voted for the first time pic.twitter.com/WNFlkwOyrc — Sam Levine (@srl) November 7, 2017

