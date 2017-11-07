True Diversity In Children’s Books Requires Non-Stereotypical Characters

Photo by

National
Home > National

True Diversity In Children’s Books Requires Non-Stereotypical Characters

A new database of children’s books reveals a disturbing pattern with characters of color.

NewsOne
Leave a comment

African-American kids are raising awareness for the need of children’s books with diverse characters. At age 10, Marley Dias famously launched #1000BlackGirlsBooks, a book drive to collect 1,000 books about Black girls. Her campaign caught fire and showed the urgency not only for diversity but also non-stereotypical characters.

Quartz reported that researchers from Maine’s Bates College launched Diverse Bookfinders, a database of 1,300 children’s books, and discovered in the process a disturbing pattern of stereotyping characters of color.

Typically, Black characters live oppressed lives. And Asian and Hispanic characters are places in culturally biased settings.

“These [traditional cultural settings] are important, but not rich, and can perpetuate stereotypes that Hispanic children are different or ‘other,’” Krista Aronson, a psychologist and the lead researcher, said, according to Quartz.

“The same is true about African American children; it’s a stereotype—that Black children are in a struggle or somehow superheroes and ever resilient,” she added.

Until book publishers get the message, kids like Marley and 12-year-old Sidney Keys III, from St. Louis, are guiding the way. Sidney started a book club named Books N Bros for boys his age to discover books with characters that look like them and lead positive, uplifting lives filled with accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Aronson’s team has a mission to categorize all the children’s books about people of color, published or reprinted in the United States since 2002.

SOURCE:  Quartz

SEE ALSO:

Critics Say Children’s Book On Ferguson Whitewashes History

Children’s Book Paints Slaves As Happy Bakers For George Washington

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos