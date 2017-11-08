Miguel Fam In The Morning Graphic

Miguel Fam In The Morning Graphic

Photo by Miguel Fam In The Morning Graphic

#TheFam
Home > #TheFam

“War, Leisure” & Hump Island With Miguel & The Fam [Exclusive]

The Fam In The Morning
Leave a comment

Follow The Fam In The Morning:

Grammy Award winning singer Miguel is set to release his new album “War & Leisure” December 1st and after hearing his new single “Skywalker” featuring Travis Scott, we are in for another classic. Along with the sexy, soulful songs the singer normally gives his fans, you will hear a more political Miguel on this new body of work as well.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The son of an African-American mother and an immigrant father born in Mexico, it’s apparent that the Los Angeles born singer has a lot of thoughts in todays political climate. With that being said, The Fam’s Danni Starr and DJ 5’9 gets the details for the new album and goes back into past work with DMV’s own Wale and his “Art Dealer Chic” series. Danni Starr asks “5 stupid questions” and  finds out who would be on the singers “Hump Island” list.

Check out the interview about and some related content below!

RELATED: How Can Dominique Da Diva Be Down In Miguel’s “Book Of Butts?” 

RELATED: Watch: Miguel Almost Gets Into A Fight With Nightclub Owner

17 Times Miguel And His Fiancé Were Sexier Than All Of Us

1 photos Launch gallery

17 Times Miguel And His Fiancé Were Sexier Than All Of Us

Continue reading “War, Leisure” & Hump Island With Miguel & The Fam [Exclusive]

17 Times Miguel And His Fiancé Were Sexier Than All Of Us

 

Miguel

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos