“War, Leisure” & Hump Island With Miguel & The Fam [Exclusive]

Grammy Award winning singer Miguel is set to release his new album “War & Leisure” December 1st and after hearing his new single “Skywalker” featuring Travis Scott, we are in for another classic. Along with the sexy, soulful songs the singer normally gives his fans, you will hear a more political Miguel on this new body of work as well.

The son of an African-American mother and an immigrant father born in Mexico, it’s apparent that the Los Angeles born singer has a lot of thoughts in todays political climate. With that being said, The Fam’s Danni Starr and DJ 5’9 gets the details for the new album and goes back into past work with DMV’s own Wale and his “Art Dealer Chic” series. Danni Starr asks “5 stupid questions” and finds out who would be on the singers “Hump Island” list.

