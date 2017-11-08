Video Of Washington Linebacker Junior Galette Tased By Cops Released

In April following an altercation at a concert, Washington Football linebacker Junior Galette was arrested in Biloxi, Mississippi. According to police records, Galette ran after being told by cops to stand down. The linebacker was told to stop running or be tased but didn’t heed the warning.
Galette was eventually arrested for disorderly conduct and failure to comply. He eventually struck a plea deal with prosecutors and the case is closed.
You can watch the video here.
Source: TMZ
