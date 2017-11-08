Tamar Braxton Pens Letter About Marriage “I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so!”

After taking a slight hiatus from social media, Tamar is back and is sharing details on her decision to file for divorce from Vince Herbert. The couple married in 2009 and welcomed their baby boy Logan in 2013 however, Tamar says she is tired of living a lie and no longer wants to married just for the sake of saying so.

Braxton stepped out this past Sunday as her first official appearance at the Soul Train Music Awards since ending her nine-year marriage. She made sure photogs caught her without her wedding ring!

