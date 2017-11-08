Will & Jada Worried Tyrese Is Having A Breakdown, Didn’t Send $5 Million

Looks like Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith are really concerned about Tyrese’s mental state and well-being.

The Hollywood couple are close with the ‘Fast & Furious” actor and singer who recently shared via social media receiving $5 million dollars from the couple for his legal fees. Well, it looks like that wasn’t quite true. New reports say the couple didn’t send him a dime but only expressed their concerns of him experiencing a mental breakdown.

As of Tuesday night, Black Ty shared that he still hadn’t yet received the funds.

At this point, who knows what’s really going on over there? I just kind of wish he would keep all of us out of it. What do you think?

