Edward Enninful Introduces First Vogue Cover As New Editor-In-Chief

kysdc Staff
The December issue of British Vogue was released with fresh significance under the reign of the new Editor-In-Chief, Edward Enninful. Model Adwoa Aboah gorgeously graces the cover in holiday style.

Enninful, who took over the fashion magazine position in April, is making it known that it is all about diversity as he takes the wheel of one of the world’s most popular publications. Using model Adwoa Aboah sends a strong statement of his mission as editor. Not only is Adwoa a runway beauty, she is well-known for her activist work with children and women.Her presence on the cover marks a milestone for the 101-year-old publication as the first Black model to appear alone on the cover since 2014. Naomi Campbell appeared solo on the cover as well back in 2002.

When all you can do is smile and giggle. I love you @edward_enninful #newvogue

A post shared by Adwoa Aboah (@adwoaaboah) on

Since taking over as Editor, Enninful has hired model legend Naomi Campbell as a contributing editor and makeup guru Pat McGrath as Beauty Editor. Not afraid of change and ready to promote his message of diversity, Enninful continues to make major changes among his staff, from the photographers that are used to the stylists working with the models.

Be sure to check out the new issue this month. It will be released November 9. We’re excited to see what lays ahead for the legendary magazine and its new leader.

