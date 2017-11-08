Have You Heard The Baltimore Club Music “Tyrese Remix”? [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Last week, Tyrese sent social media into a frenzy when broke down crying in a Facebook video as a result of an ongoing custody battle with his ex-wife who accused him of abusing their daughter.

The incident sparked a bunch of conversations that included psychological evaluation for the singer and debunking black fathers as deadbeat dads, but also became a comedic episode of memes and parody videos. While it’s no laughing matter, it’s hard not to chuckle at the thought that went in to a Baltimore club-inspired “Tyrese Remix” that’s emerged.

In the video below, the creator (in his best Baltimore voice) says: “I ain’t doing anything illegal either; I just came to make some tracks!”

Do you see that production screen? It’s another win for the undefeated Internet. But on a more serious note, a win for Ty as well, as officials have dropped the child abuse investigation against him.

