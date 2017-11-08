Kim Kardashian-West Launches a Fashion App That’s Gonna Change The Way You Shop!

For once we are praising Kim Kardashian-West for a business move because the new app she launched is gonna make it easier to look fly!
Have you ever seen an outfit and wanted it for yourself but couldn’t ever find it? Well Kim’s new app Screen Shop solves that problem for you. Basically you can take a picture of an outfit that you want and Screen Shop will tell you exactly where you can buy it. No more googling or browsing endless stores to find that look because Screen Shop does it all for you!
Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits
9 photos Launch gallery
Kim Kardashian & North West Rock Matching Outfits
1. Kim Kardashian takes North West to see her father Kanye West perform in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:Splash 1 of 9
2. North West learning the family business in her silver sequins.Source:Splash 2 of 9
3. Kim Kardashian takes North West out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 3 of 9
4. Nori isn’t feeling the paparazzi.Source:Splash 4 of 9
5. Kim K and Nori rocking the natural curls.Source:Splash 5 of 9
6. Kim Kardashian takes North West in silver sequined outfits out and about in NYC.Source:Splash 6 of 9
7. Kim Kardashian takes out North West in matching silver sequined outfits.Source:SPLASH 7 of 9
8. Nori doesn’t like the flashing cameras.Source:Splash 8 of 9
9. Cheer up.Source:Splash 9 of 9
comments – Add Yours