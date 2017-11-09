She Ready: Tiffany Haddish Preps To Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Tiffany Haddish is about to own your weekend when she hosts Saturday Night Live!
In just a few short days, Tiffany will become the first Black female comedian to host SNL. The picture below says it all, but the caption needs to read “#BlackGirlMagic.”
Tiffany may only be part of the cast for a week, but she seems to be fitting in just fine. She’s even walking the halls like she’s been there for years.
Here she is looking perfectly at home during the table read and going over lines in her dressing room.
Tiffany also took a moment from filming to do another promo.
From that clip, we expect Tiffany to bring the same kind of comedy that made her such a hit in Girls Trip and She Ready, but get a taste of how she’ll mix it up with the cast in the video below.
