Terry Crews Filed A Police Report Against Hollywood Exec Who Allegedly Groped Him

Nearly a month after joining thesocial media conversation, actor Terry Crews confirmed he filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department against the man who allegedly sexually assaulted him,reports.

In October, the ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star revealed via Twitter a “high level Hollywood executive” groped him.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” he told his followers.

Now the 49-year-old is pursuing legal action because “people have to be held accountable,” TMZ reports.

Adam Venit, the head of WME’s motion picture group, has been put on leave in the wake of the Crews’ allegations, fueling speculations that he is the perpetrator.

WME's Adam Venit on leave amid sexual harassment allegations involving actor Terry Crews

According to an insider at TMZ, filing a police report is just the first step in Crews’s quest for justice. The site was told a civil lawsuit and criminal charges are to come.

