Is Tamar Braxton Upset With Her Mother Over Domestic Violence Allegations?

Tamar Braxton is reportedly is fighting two wars at home, one with her estranged husband Vincent Herbert and the other with her mother, Evelyn Braxton, according to Page Six.

Sources close to the Braxton camp say the mother and daughter duo are at odds over comments Evelyn to TMZ, accusing Tamar’s estranged husband Vince of physical violence. The outlet caught up with the matriarch last week at LAX and she said exactly what was on her mind.

“I don’t have anything to say to Vince, only one thing, keep his hands off of my child,” she said. “Stop before he hurts her or kills her. I love Vin, but I don’t want him to kill my child. As simple as that. Stop.”

Evelyn’s comments have apparently caused a major rift and the two are no longer on speaking terms, the source says. Tamar allegedly refused to film a scene with her mother over the weekend, but the two were together Sunday at the annual Soul Train Music Awards.

We hope they are able to repair the tear in their relationship if one exists, because a girl needs her mother in times of heartbreak.

