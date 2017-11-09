News & Gossip
Red Carpet Stunner Rihanna To Co-Host 2018 Met Gala

The music industry's baddest bad gal will be the host of fashion's biggest night.

kysdc Staff
'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty


Rihanna’s bold and daring Met Gala looks have become a red carpet staple.

The Barbadian beauty’s memorable gowns have earned her a spot as co-host of fashion’s most star-studded night.

According to Vogue, Ri Ri will host the gala alongside Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

This year’s theme, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” is intended “to create a dialogue between fashion and the masterworks of religious art.”

Rihanna Met Gala

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Rihanna’s footprint in fashion and style has expanded with her Fenty X Puma partnership and her recent launch of her now multi-million dollar business, Fenty Beauty.

Her place in fashion history will be solidified as host of the annual gala next year. Go Ri!

