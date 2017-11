A teenage boy was shot just a few blocks from Ballou Senior HS In Southeast this afternoon and police say they are looking for two black men in a black Toyota Corolla. The boy is in critical condition. Please contact police if you have information.

Police: Teen shot near Ballou High School, suspects still at large https://t.co/Fl5YZMkqot — WTOP (@WTOP) November 9, 2017

