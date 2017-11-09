The DMV
Home > The DMV

EXCLUSIVE: Baltimore’s Cardinal Shenan School Choir Talks Going Viral, Performs “Rise Up” [VIDEO]

92Q
Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Baltimore's Cardinal Shenan School Choir & Persia Nicole

Source: Aliya Faust / Radio One


Remember a few weeks ago when a middle school choir from Baltimore went viral for singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” single? It was a pure performance touched the hearts of many and landed them in the news and on TV.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

With Good Morning America in the books and an appearance on The View next, Persia Nicole stopped by the school where it began – Cardinal Shenan School – to sit in on a performance by the 30+ member choir and talk with Choir Director Kenyetta & the kids about the impact they’ve had on millions in their Baltimore hometown and beyond.

Latest News:


The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Baltimore's Cardinal Shenan School Choir & Persia Nicole

Persia Nicole Visits Baltimore's Cardinal Shehan School Choir [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

Persia Nicole Visits Baltimore's Cardinal Shehan School Choir [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Persia Nicole Visits Baltimore’s Cardinal Shehan School Choir [PHOTOS]

Persia Nicole Visits Baltimore's Cardinal Shehan School Choir [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos