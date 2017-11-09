EXCLUSIVE: Baltimore’s Cardinal Shenan School Choir Talks Going Viral, Performs “Rise Up” [VIDEO]

92Q

Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Remember a few weeks ago when a middle school choir from Baltimore went viral for singing Andra Day’s “Rise Up” single? It was a pure performance touched the hearts of many and landed them in the news and on TV.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

With Good Morning America in the books and an appearance on The View next, Persia Nicole stopped by the school where it began – Cardinal Shenan School – to sit in on a performance by the 30+ member choir and talk with Choir Director Kenyetta & the kids about the impact they’ve had on millions in their Baltimore hometown and beyond.

Latest News: