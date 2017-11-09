Zero Students Proficient In Math At 13 Baltimore City High Schools

92Q

Baltimore, we have a SERIOUS problems. The murders in the city is already at an all time high, but now with the test scores coming back showing that 13 high schools in Baltimore City are not proficient in math, is RIDICULOUS.

After state testing was analyzed by Project Baltimore, it was found out there was 1/3 of high schools in Baltimore city last year, proficient in math. If you do the math, that is approximately 13 schools.

The schools below are the ones that had zero students proficient in math:

Achievement Academy

Carver Vocational-Technical High

Coppin Academy

Excel Acadamy @ Francis M. Wood High

Forest Park High

Frederick Douglass High

Independence School Local 1

Knowledge and Success Academy

New Era Academy

New Hope Academy

Northwestern High

Patterson High

The Reach! Partnership School

The schools below that are listed were high school with 1% math proficiency:

Ben Franklin H.S. at Masonville Cove

ConneXions: Community Based Arts School

Digital Harbor High School

Edmondson-Westside High

Renaissance Academy

Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy

When Project Baltimore questioned North Ave about these findings, they answered.

“These results underscore the urgency of the work we are now pursuing. We must do more to meet the needs of all our students.”

Source

