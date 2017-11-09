Zero Students Proficient In Math At 13 Baltimore City High Schools

Baltimore, we have a SERIOUS problems. The murders in the city is already at an all time high, but now with the test scores coming back showing that 13 high schools in Baltimore City are not proficient in math, is RIDICULOUS.
After state testing was analyzed by Project Baltimore, it was found out there was 1/3 of high schools in Baltimore city last year, proficient in math. If you do the math, that is approximately 13 schools.
The schools below are the ones that had zero students proficient in math:
Achievement Academy
Carver Vocational-Technical High
Coppin Academy
Excel Acadamy @ Francis M. Wood High
Forest Park High
Frederick Douglass High
Independence School Local 1
Knowledge and Success Academy
New Era Academy
New Hope Academy
Northwestern High
Patterson High
The Reach! Partnership School
The schools below that are listed were high school with 1% math proficiency:
Ben Franklin H.S. at Masonville Cove
ConneXions: Community Based Arts School
Digital Harbor High School
Edmondson-Westside High
Renaissance Academy
Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy
When Project Baltimore questioned North Ave about these findings, they answered.
“These results underscore the urgency of the work we are now pursuing. We must do more to meet the needs of all our students.”