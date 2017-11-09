Lifestyle
Hey BeyHive, Kick Your Holiday Season Off At This Beyoncé-Themed Pop-Up Bar In Brooklyn

Get into it.

There’s a special place in Brooklyn for the BeyHive this Holiday season.

A Beyoncé-themed pop-up bar is coming to a Carroll Gardens bar next month. After Dec 1, hot spot Leyenda will rename itself ‘Sleyenda’ in honor of the one true queen.

According to TimeOut, Sleyenda “will be decked out with disco balls, sparkly reindeer and Day of the Dead nutcrackers, along with menus printed on Beyoncé Christmas cards,” though fans are not to expect an actual visit from Bey, herself.

Check out Sleyenda’s menu and meet us there!

