Southern Living: Beyoncé & Jay Z Had Dinner At Legendary New Orleans Restaurant, Dooky Chase

The billionaire super stars visited the historic restaurant during a recent trip to NOLA.

Staff
Legendary rapper Jay Z and global super star Beyonce put down their fancy titles for a night of classic southern grub. The pair was spotted out at Dooky Chase, a historic New Orleans eatery.

The restaurant is highly regarded, considering the pivotal role the landmark played during the Civil Rights era. Leah Chase and her husband Edgar welcomed members of the NAACP and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to use the space to discuss segregation, discrimination and black voter registration. MLK held meetings at the legendary restaurant to organize the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

Beyonce featured Leah Chase in her 2016 visual album, ‘Lemonade.’

November 8, 2017



 

SOURCE: FOOD & WINE


