This morning, we talked to Gloria Hairston, the Director of Public Affairs of the VA about Veterans Day resources

If you want to connect with Veteran Affairs, the website is:

washingtondc.va.gov

Their social sites are:

Twitter: @DCVAMC

Facebook: @WashingtonDCVAMC

If you have any healthcare questions for Veterans, contact the Patient Service Center at 202-745-8000

