On Fridays at the Fam, we like to spotlight a local individual doing amazing things. Yesterday, we had the honor of speaking with 13 year old Maya “Jai” Pinson. She is a athlete, actress, and author. She’s also a tremendous student, currently having a 4.15 GPA!

Listen to her interview above and get invigorated with hope.

You can find more info on Maya at the following link: www.mjaip.com

