Dominique Da Diva
Cardi B 1st Female To Have 3 Hits In Top 10 Simultaneously

Dominique Da Diva
#BardiGang just keeps winning! The former Love & Hip Hop NY star has had one helluva year!

The newly engaged Bronx star is  now the first female rapper to chart her first three entries on the list in the top 10 simultaneously!

Bodak Yellow sat in the #1 spot for six-weeks but now holds the #2 spot, while her latest hit with Migos & Nicki Minaj “Motorsport” currently holds the #5 spot. The third is G-Eazy’s “No Limit” which features Cardi & A$AP Rocky. The song pushes 12-9 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay (19 million in audience, up 20 percent) and 14-12 on R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs (12.7 million, up 12 percent), although it retreats 4-7 on R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales (15,000, down 15 percent).

