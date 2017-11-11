D.L. Hughley: ‘I Had A Baby With Another Woman And Her Boyfriend Killed Him’

In a recent sit-down with NYC’s popular radio show The Breakfast Club , comedianshared a pretty shocking story.

He told the hosts that when his comedy career just started to take off, he cheated on his wife, LaDonna Hughley, who he’s now been married to for over 30 years. As a result of his infidelity, the woman got pregnant and gave birth to a little boy.

Sadly, his son was killed by the mother’s boyfriend.

“I had knocked this chick up and had the baby and the baby got killed by her boyfriend,” Hughley started the heartbreaking story.

“It was a horrible, horrible experience. I had this baby that I’m paying for. I’m a boy, I was scared, I was married. I was just starting out my career.”

The comedian goes on: “I get a call from my boy and he says, ‘Your son is in the hospital.’ So, I go to the hospital and this boy was laying on the bed. Apparently, her boyfriend had shaken him and damaged his brain.”

Hughley added that he found the courage to tell his wife what happened years later–and her response may surprise you.

“Finally, one day I tell my wife and you know what she said to me? ‘I wish you would have told me this and we could’ve went through this together.’”

Just tragic!

