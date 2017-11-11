Slay! Duke University’s Class Of 2018 Is Full Of Beautiful Intelligent Sistas

This right here is #BlackGirlMagic meets #BlackExcellence.

From the looks of this epic photoshoot, it’s clear that Duke University’s Class of 2018 is boasting some incredibly beautiful and intelligent Black women.

“I’m speechless ,take a moment to look at my sister and her class of graduating Educated Strong Amazing Black Women from Duke University. I hope many young black queens see these women as an inspiration , and an encouragement to never let anybody tell you that you can’t do or become something amazing in life,” foreign.mah wrote in her Instagram post.

Just take a look at all of this melanin!

Here they are, all smiles:

Slaying for days!

The pic of these 46 sistas was shot by photographer Joseph W. Kim, a fellow Duke student who explained on his website that he has a passion for “telling the stories of people whose stories aren’t often heard.”

We see you queens! Hopefully other young women will look to them and be inspired as well!

RELATED NEWS:

#BlackGirlMagic: Four Law School Girlfriends Help Each Other Pass The Bar

Mom Hilariously Gets Revenge On College Student Daughter For Ignoring Her Calls

Former University Of Hartford Student Who Smeared Bodily Fluids On Roommate’s Belongings Faces Hate Crime Charge