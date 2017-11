Beyonce almost broke the internet with her pregnancy pics! Then AGAIN when she debuted the twins!

Rumi & Sir Carter made their grand debut into the world on June 13, 2017! They are just shy of 5 months old and finally we get a sneak peak on the super cuteness. The pics originally surfaced on the dailymail.co.uk but thanks to the incredible Beh Hive…here come the adorable Carter twins!!

Beyoncé, Ms. Tina, Blue & The Twins in Miami 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/E8f8rFZQwc — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) November 11, 2017

