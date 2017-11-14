Living the Sprite Life Graphic

Living the Sprite Life Graphic

Photo by Living the Sprite Life Graphic

Living The Sprite Life
Home > Living The Sprite Life

Find Us Here Living the Sprite Life!

Cleavon
Leave a comment

REDSKINS TAILGATE PARTY
Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys Game

The Pitch Tavern
with Angie Ange & DJ 5’9

8:00PM – 11:00PM | November 30, 2017
4015 Georgia Ave. NW Washington, DC

GIANT FOODS’ FOOD DRIVES

  • Giant Foods with Angie Ange | 12:00PM – 2:00PM | November 21, 2017
    1400 7th St. NW Washington, DC

  • Giant Foods with Danni Starr | 2:00PM – 4:00PM | December 10, 2017
    3336 Wisconsin Ave. NW Washington, DC

  • Giant Foods with Dominique Da Diva | 5:00PM – 7:00PM | December 21, 2017
    1050 Brentwood Rd. NE Washington, DC

 

 

939.9 WKYS , Angie Ange , basketball , cowboys , Dallas Cowboys , Danni Starr , Dominique Da Diva , football , Redskins , Sprite , tailgate , Tailgates , Washington Redskins

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos