FreeMeekMill Rally in Center City [Exclusive Moments]

Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}
1. Julius Dr. J ErvingSource:R1 Digital 1 of 27
2. Rick RossSource:R1 Digital 2 of 27
3. Dr. JSource:R1 Digital 3 of 27
4. Eagles Safety Malcolm JenkinsSource:R1 Digital 4 of 27
5. #Rally4MeekSource:R1 Digital 5 of 27
6. Boom 103.9's DJ AmirSource:R1 Digital 6 of 27
7. Free MeekSource:R1 Digital 7 of 27
8. The Youth Showed OutSource:R1 Digital 8 of 27
9. Mood: Dallas WeekSource:R1 Digital 9 of 27
10. Eric & the kids after the rallySource:R1 Digital 10 of 27
11. Media FrenzySource:R1 Digital 11 of 27
12. #FreeMeekMillSource:R1 Digital 12 of 27
13. RozaySource:R1 Digital 13 of 27
14. Before The RallySource:R1 Digital 14 of 27
15. #Rally4MeekSource:R1 Digital 15 of 27
16. Julius Speaking To The CrowdSource:R1 Digital 16 of 27
17. AftermathSource:R1 Digital 17 of 27
18. Philly Supports MeekSource:R1 Digital 18 of 27
19. RallySource:R1 Digital 19 of 27
20. #RoleModels4MeekSource:R1 Digital 20 of 27
21. Filbert StreetSource:R1 Digital 21 of 27
22. MMGSource:R1 Digital 22 of 27
23. Eagles Corner Jalen MillsSource:R1 Digital 23 of 27
24. Charlie Mack!Source:R1 Digital 24 of 27
25. DJ Amir & Eagles Defensive End Vinny CurrySource:R1 Digital 25 of 27
26. Stand TogetherSource:R1 Digital 26 of 27
27. #JusticeForMeek Rally GraphicSource:Rally4Meek 27 of 27
Chanting “Free Meek Mill,” a large crowd rallied outside Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center Monday and the city showed up in support with over 1500 people at least in attendance!
Athletes and celebrities — including 76ers legend Julius Erving, Rick Ross, and Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins — spoke at the event along Filbert Street in the shadow of City Hall calling for Mill to be released.
“The punishment bestowed upon him is excessive,” Julius Erving
Check out what Boom 103.9 captured while out on site and the social media recaps below! Now, that the momentum is in place, lets not just stop after an event or after a hashtag dies down, it’s time for real conversation, and us as a community to come up with real solutions!
Regardless of how you feel about Meek Mill, let’s not get caught up in that negativity, but feed more positive energy into the overlying issue at hand, the injustices that thousands of people deal with each year within our judicial system.
Photo Credit: @JustInMyView
