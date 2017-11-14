FreeMeekMill Rally in Center City [Exclusive Moments]

Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos} 27 photos Launch gallery Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos} 1. Julius Dr. J Erving Source:R1 Digital 1 of 27 2. Rick Ross Source:R1 Digital 2 of 27 3. Dr. J Source:R1 Digital 3 of 27 4. Eagles Safety Malcolm Jenkins Source:R1 Digital 4 of 27 5. #Rally4Meek Source:R1 Digital 5 of 27 6. Boom 103.9's DJ Amir Source:R1 Digital 6 of 27 7. Free Meek Source:R1 Digital 7 of 27 8. The Youth Showed Out Source:R1 Digital 8 of 27 9. Mood: Dallas Week Source:R1 Digital 9 of 27 10. Eric & the kids after the rally Source:R1 Digital 10 of 27 11. Media Frenzy Source:R1 Digital 11 of 27 12. #FreeMeekMill Source:R1 Digital 12 of 27 13. Rozay Source:R1 Digital 13 of 27 14. Before The Rally Source:R1 Digital 14 of 27 15. #Rally4Meek Source:R1 Digital 15 of 27 16. Julius Speaking To The Crowd Source:R1 Digital 16 of 27 17. Aftermath Source:R1 Digital 17 of 27 18. Philly Supports Meek Source:R1 Digital 18 of 27 19. Rally Source:R1 Digital 19 of 27 20. #RoleModels4Meek Source:R1 Digital 20 of 27 21. Filbert Street Source:R1 Digital 21 of 27 22. MMG Source:R1 Digital 22 of 27 23. Eagles Corner Jalen Mills Source:R1 Digital 23 of 27 24. Charlie Mack! Source:R1 Digital 24 of 27 25. DJ Amir & Eagles Defensive End Vinny Curry Source:R1 Digital 25 of 27 26. Stand Together Source:R1 Digital 26 of 27 27. #JusticeForMeek Rally Graphic Source:Rally4Meek 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos} Justice For Meek Mill Rally {Exclusive Photos}

Chanting “Free Meek Mill,” a large crowd rallied outside Philadelphia’s Criminal Justice Center Monday and the city showed up in support with over 1500 people at least in attendance!

Athletes and celebrities — including 76ers legend Julius Erving, Rick Ross, and Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins — spoke at the event along Filbert Street in the shadow of City Hall calling for Mill to be released.

“The punishment bestowed upon him is excessive,” Julius Erving

Check out what Boom 103.9 captured while out on site and the social media recaps below! Now, that the momentum is in place, lets not just stop after an event or after a hashtag dies down, it’s time for real conversation, and us as a community to come up with real solutions!

Regardless of how you feel about Meek Mill, let’s not get caught up in that negativity, but feed more positive energy into the overlying issue at hand, the injustices that thousands of people deal with each year within our judicial system.

Rally was dope!! Keep bringing awareness to this unjustice system!!! 📽 @iamamirrogers A post shared by djamir (@djamir) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:32am PST

Presidential. #FreeMeekMill A post shared by The Boss Rick Ross,Yung Renzel (@richforever) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

✊🏾✊🏾Recap from the #MeekMill Rally in #Philly Today!! 🎥via @videosbyinferno #FreeMeekMill A post shared by @HipHopSince1987 (@hiphopsince1987) on Nov 13, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Photo Credit: @JustInMyView