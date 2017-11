Yes for #BlackYoungLove back on our television!

VH1 released a teaser of “Teyana & Iman” their new reality show set to premiere February 19, 2018. The 30-minute show will follow the newlyweds and their adorable baby girl Junie, as they dominiate NY Fashion week, take over the 2017 MTV Awards red carpet and spend family time.

