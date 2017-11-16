Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala – Arrivals

Photo by Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Dominique Da Diva
Home > Dominique Da Diva

Tyrese Ex-Wife Asks For Mental Evaluation, Uses Social Media Videos In Court

Dominique Da Diva
Leave a comment
Essence 10th Annual Black Women In Hollywood Awards Gala - Arrivals

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty

Tyrese may want to find some time to post and delete a few of those recent meltdowns . According to reports, his ex-wife Norma is using his recent social media breakdown videos as evidence that the Fast & Furious actor needs a mental health evaluation. The judge has yet to approve the request however, Tyrese missed the custody hearing altogether. The same hearing where his lawyer filed for a substitution of attorney.

Not sure if the videos he’s posted will help his child custody case. The ‘Sweet Lady’ singer is now blaming medication given to him by a therapist for his meltdown. Tyrese’s Instagram is now private.

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos