Tyrese Ex-Wife Asks For Mental Evaluation, Uses Social Media Videos In Court

Tyrese may want to find some time to post and delete a few of those recent meltdowns . According to reports, his ex-wife Norma is using his recent social media breakdown videos as evidence that the Fast & Furious actor needs a mental health evaluation. The judge has yet to approve the request however, Tyrese missed the custody hearing altogether. The same hearing where his lawyer filed for a substitution of attorney.

Not sure if the videos he’s posted will help his child custody case. The ‘Sweet Lady’ singer is now blaming medication given to him by a therapist for his meltdown. Tyrese’s Instagram is now private.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: