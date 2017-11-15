Why Is An Atlanta Group Hosting This ‘Come Meet A Black Person’ Event?

NewsOne

An Atlanta-based professional group is actually encouraging white people to make Black friends with a “Come Meet A Black Person” event. And yes, this is the real title of the meeting.

Urban Mediamakers, a consortium of content creators, is hosting this so-called networking event Thursday in Lawrencesville, a suburb of the city. There is a Facebook event page for it.

Some revealing research about three-quarters of white people lacking Black friends compelled the group to host the meeting, said Cheryle Moses, president and founder of the organization who is African American, to CBS News. Instead of just grappling with racism, she wanted to do fight against it and build relationships of trust between Blacks and Whites, she said.

“My question is why do a lot of white folks get offended when anyone brings up race or racism?” Moses explained. “Let’s walk through it, talk about it. If we are friends, you can sit down with friends and agree to disagree.”

The hope is that white folks will tell other white folks about befriending Black people.

“Woke white folks gotta talk to white folks,” Moses added. “They gotta take care of that.”

“If white folks don’t have none of us in their lives, they’re the ones missing out,” says the organizer of an Atlanta-area event that is inviting white people to “Come Meet a Black Person.” https://t.co/gM39NLhuAc — AP South U.S. Region (@APSouthRegion) November 14, 2017

Upon hearing about the event, several Black people expectingly had an angry reaction.

Come Meet a Black Person smh like we a new attraction at the zoo or something pic.twitter.com/3wSyPX31Un — D.T. (@Darlene26811165) November 15, 2017

Me getting ready to be put on display for the Come Meet a Black Person event 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PDDHufcUbn — Drea(Her Violetness) (@ultraviolettea) November 15, 2017

Hey white people I will volunteer my services if you want to meet a black person, but you have to pay me and be ready to take a lot of verbal abuse. It actually won't be a pleasant experience at all.https://t.co/Xav4ui4wuv — Black Aziz Anansi (@Freeyourmindkid) November 14, 2017

People who are upset over the event’s theme “don’t understand what she’s trying to do,” Moses said.

CBS News

