Watch Drake Threaten To Beat Up A Fan If He Didn’t Stop Harassing A Woman

made time at his show recently to call out sexual harassment on one of his audience members.

The rapper was performing at a nightclub in Sydney, Australia when he apparently noticed one of his fans groping a woman inappropriately.

The More Life spitter stopped in the middle of performing “Know Yourself” and called out the alleged groper. “If you don’t stop touching girls,” Drake said, “I’m gon’ come out there and fuck you up.”

After the message was sent, Drake went right into performing “Jumpman.” You can watch a clip of the incident below.

I got this close to Drake threatening to jump into the crowd to start a fight with a guy groping a woman in the audience. Violence against women, 6 God says no.🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉🦉 #heropapi #protecterofthepeople #6god #legend #viewsfromthe6 @champagnepapi A post shared by louisesukari (@louisesukari) on Nov 15, 2017 at 7:04am PST

