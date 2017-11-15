Shop Jay-Z’s Limited Edition Reasonable Doubt Collection At Urban Outfitters

Jay Z fans are sure to love to this.
Roc96 has officially partnered with Urban Outfitters to turn Hov’s debut studio album Reasonable Doubt into a limited edition capsule collection. Minus the jacket, which Roc-A-Fella cofounder Biggs says is “coming soon,” there are 8 (mostly) black-and-white pieces available, all ranging from $29 to $64.
“I wanted to partner with a retailer that speaks to the everyday consumer by offering quality at an affordable price point,” Biggs wrote on Instagram. “Limited to 196 all numbered. Stay tuned!!!”
Head over to Urban Outfitters to shop the collection and let us know what you think.
