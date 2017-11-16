Jennifer Lopez’s Manager Benny Medina Accused Of Rape

KYSDC.Com

Over the past couple of weeks everyday the headlines talk about another celebrity or political official being accused of sexual harassment or rape. This past week Benny Medina, a television producer and music manager has been accused of attempted rape. According to Deadline Medina has been accused of this by actor Jason Dottley.

The attorney for Medina spoke on the allegations and said, “Medina categorically denies the allegation of attempted rape.” Dottley claims that the alleged rape happened in December of 2008. He mentioned that after other people told their stories it inspired him to tell his.

Dottley mentioned that Medina allegedly showed him pictures of celebrities and then led him into a bedroom. He said, “There was no ‘Do you want to see my bedroom?’ We literally got to the door and he grabbed me by the chest of my shirt and threw me onto his bed. Now I’m 6 foot tall and was 155 pounds, and this is a stocky strong man. We all have these things playing in our heads of what would we ever do if someone ever tried to do something, and none of my preplanned motions would work.” Dottley doesn’t plan on suing, but we will keep you posted on what happens with this story.

