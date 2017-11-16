Twitter Reacts To Pringles’ New Thanksgiving Dinner Flavors

It seems folks might have a snack to hold them over while Thanksgiving dinner is being prepped.
Pringles has just released eight limited-edition chips aimed at the holiday tasted buds. The flavors include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac & cheese and pumpkin pie.
Pringles even suggested stacking chips for a flavorful combo.
Food & Wine reviewed the chips with mixed reactions. They said flavors like turkey and green bean casserole were a win, while flavors like creamed corn and cranberry sauce were a miss.
