Twitter Reacts To Pringles’ New Thanksgiving Dinner Flavors

It seems folks might have a snack to hold them over while Thanksgiving dinner is being prepped.

Pringles has just released eight limited-edition chips aimed at the holiday tasted buds. The flavors include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, mac & cheese and pumpkin pie.

We tasted Pringles' limited-edition Thanksgiving dinner, the entire holiday meal in chip form. Here's how that went: https://t.co/GxgsCxycEt pic.twitter.com/nKHBO7IoO1 — Food & Wine (@foodandwine) November 16, 2017

Pringles even suggested stacking chips for a flavorful combo.

Food science breakthrough. Pringles launches Thanksgiving flavors. I don't know whether to go hmm or recoil in horror. pic.twitter.com/sjoozZTjKh — Larry Dignan (@ldignan) November 16, 2017

Food & Wine reviewed the chips with mixed reactions. They said flavors like turkey and green bean casserole were a win, while flavors like creamed corn and cranberry sauce were a miss.

Twitter had some thoughts of their own. Swipe through to find out what people had to say.

