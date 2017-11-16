Nicki Minaj On Where She Is In Life Right Now: ‘I’ve Never Felt This Invincible’

Global Grind

Wanna Minaj? @papermagazine 🧐👅 photos by @ellenvonunwerth #BreakTheInternet edition A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:07pm PST

Nicki Minaj had everyone talking when her Paper magazine ménage a trois photoshoot hit the ‘net and now the subsequent cover story is available for your reading pleasure. Inside Paper’s ‘Break The Internet’ edition, your favorite Barb talks about why she didn’t go into acting after attending LaGuardia high as a drama major, why she’s able to keep her cool when things get out of control, and paying fans’ tuitions. She’s also excited, but tightlipped, about her forthcoming album and talks the possibility of collaborating with Beyoncé on a much bigger project—an idea she says is wishful thinking.

Hit the flip for highlights and more photos from the shoot.

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: