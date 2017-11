Global Grind

Many knowas an OG from The Fast and the Furious franchise, but who knew the action star had a past life in break dancing? The star talked about how he used to throw down at the clubs on Live with Kelly and Michael . Below you can check out a young Vin (with hair) teach a step-by-step routine for some 80s blast from the past.

