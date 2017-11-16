An Alternative View Of The 47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One

Angie Ange
Tracee Ellis Ross Drops Jewels That EVERYONE Needs To Hear… “My Life Is Mine” [Watch]

Tracee Ellis Ross gave an inspirational speech about life as an unmarried, single, 45 year old woman with no children at the Galmour’s Women Of The Year Summit” and it’s awesome! Check her out:

