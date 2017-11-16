News & Gossip
VOTE: Who Is HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2017?

The nominees are in. #TeamBeautiful needs your help determining the sexiest man of 2017.

Staff
Premiere Of Sony Pictures Releasing's 'When The Bough Breaks' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

“I’m rooting for everybody Black.” -Issa Rae, Emmys Red Carpet, 2017

In 2017, we saw more unapologetic Black people on screen and in entertainment than we’ve seen since the golden ages of the 90s–and a couple sexy leading men are paving the way.

This year’s sexiest man list is comprised of actors and musicians who are both vets in the game and shiny newcomers. From our all-time favorite chocolate actor Morris Chestnut, to our new found melanin-rich obsession actor Sterling K. Brown, there’s room for everybody on our #MCE list.

Two of our nominees found fame on Issa Rae’s hit show ‘Insecure,’ with model Broderick Hunter making a cameo and Y’lan Noel dazzling us all with his toned physique (and bad aim) as ‘Daniel.’

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman are poised to impress audiences worldwide when ‘Black Panther’ slide its way onto the big screen in early 2018.

Actor Ray Fisher, joins the cohort of Black superheroes, embodying the iconic ‘Cyborg’ comic character in ‘The Justice League.’

People are finally starting to give Safaree his due as he continues to blaze the reality TV circuit while releasing fire rap bars. And rapper Dave East’s tender thug tendencies has his core fan base melting.

And of course, we can’t forget our gorgeous seasoned men, Rick Fox, The Rock, and Idris Elba who are of rare stock possessing both talent and beauty.

And of course, our list wouldn’t be complete without Kofi Siriboe, crowned our sexiest man last year. As this 23-year-old’s fame has exploded, so has his following.

The time has come! Who wins your vote for sexiest man of the year?

 

BRODERICK HUNTER

PAPER Magazine Runway Benefit For Make-A-Wish Foundation

Source: Amy Graves / Getty

THE ROCK

HBO Ballers Season 2 Red Carpet Premiere and Reception in Miami

Source: Aaron Davidson / Getty

Y’LAN NOEL

Chloe Arnold's Syncopated Ladies LA Concert Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Tara Ziemba / Getty

RAY FISHER

Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Justice League' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

SAFAREE

Blac Chyna Birthday Celebration And Unveiling Of Her 'Chymoji' Emoji Collection

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

STERLING K. BROWN

This Is Us - Season 2

Source: NBC / Getty

IDRIS ELBA

2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Mountain Between Us' Premiere - Arrivals

Source: J. Countess / Getty

RICK FOX

Equality Now 20th Anniversary Fundraising Event - Arrivals

Source: Fernando Leon / Getty

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

ENTERTAINMENT-US-FILM-GOVERNORS AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

2015 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

DAVE EAST

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

MORRIS CHESTNUT

Premiere Of Fox's 'Pitch' - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty

KOFI SIRIBOE

The Paley Center For Media's 11th Annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Los Angeles - OWN: The Oprah Winfrey Network

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

