HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Amber Rose Looking Red Hot With Her New Hairstyle?

Amber Rose posted a photo on Instagram debuting her new hairstyle.
The Slut Walk founder has joined the red head club, stepping out with long, fiery waves. Amber Rose, who is not afraid to switch it up has been bald, platinum, jet black and more.
We want to know: is this new style HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comment section.
DON’T MISS:
Check Out The Most Instagrammed Hairstyles From The 2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Do Better: J.Crew Shamed For Not Styling Black Model’s Hair
Lupita Nyong’o Blasts Magazine For Hair Bias Over Her Edited Photo
See All The Black Hair And Hairstyles You Missed On The Runway During Fashion Month
99 photos Launch gallery
See All The Black Hair And Hairstyles You Missed On The Runway During Fashion Month
1. MICHAEL KORS SS18Source:Getty 1 of 99
2. MICHAEL KORS SS18Source:Getty 2 of 99
3. MICHAEL KORS SS18Source:Getty 3 of 99
4. MICHAEL KORS SS18Source:Getty 4 of 99
5. MICHAEL KORS SS18Source:Getty 5 of 99
6. MICHAEL KORS SS18Source:Getty 6 of 99
7. THE BLONDS SS18Source:Getty 7 of 99
8. THE BLONDS SS18Source:Getty 8 of 99
9. RALPH LAUREN SS18Source:Getty 9 of 99
10. CYNTHIA ROWLEY SS18Source:Getty 10 of 99
11. CYNTHIA ROWLEY SS18Source:Getty 11 of 99
12. NAEEM KHAN SS18Source:Getty 12 of 99
13. COACH SS18Source:Getty 13 of 99
14. COACH SS18Source:Getty 14 of 99
15. BAJA EAST SS18Source:Getty 15 of 99
16. BAJA EAST SS18Source:Getty 16 of 99
17. ALICE + OLIVIA BY STACEY BENDET SS18Source:Getty 17 of 99
18. BADGLEY MISCHKA SS18Source:Getty 18 of 99
19. FENTY PUMA x RIHANNA SS18Source:Getty 19 of 99
20. FENTY PUMA x RIHANNA SS18Source:Getty 20 of 99
21. FENTY PUMA x RIHANNA SS18Source:Getty 21 of 99
22. PRABAL GURUNG SS18Source:Getty 22 of 99
23. PRABAL GURUNG SS18Source:Getty 23 of 99
24. PRABAL GURUNG SS18Source:Getty 24 of 99
25. CARMEN MARC VALVO SS18Source:Getty 25 of 99
26. LEANNE MARSHALL SS18Source:Getty 26 of 99
27. LEANNE MARSHALL SS18Source:Getty 27 of 99
28. LEANNE MARSHALL SS18Source:Getty 28 of 99
29. TRACY REESE SS18Source:Getty 29 of 99
30. TRACY REESE SS18Source:Getty 30 of 99
31. TRACY REESE SS18Source:Getty 31 of 99
32. TRACY REESE SS18Source:Getty 32 of 99
33. VIVIENNE TAM SS18Source:Getty 33 of 99
34. TOME SS18Source:Getty 34 of 99
35. PUBLIC SCHOOL SS18Source:Getty 35 of 99
36. PUBLIC SCHOOL SS18Source:Getty 36 of 99
37. PUBLIC SCHOOL SS18Source:Getty 37 of 99
38. DAN LIU SS18Source:Getty 38 of 99
39. DAN LIU SS18Source:Getty 39 of 99
40. JONATHAN SIMKHAI SS18Source:Getty 40 of 99
41. JONATHAN SIMKHAI SS18Source:Getty 41 of 99
42. JONATHAN SIMKHAI SS18Source:Getty 42 of 99
43. JONATHAN SIMKHAI SS18Source:Getty 43 of 99
44. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18Source:Getty 44 of 99
45. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18Source:Getty 45 of 99
46. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18Source:Getty 46 of 99
47. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18Source:Getty 47 of 99
48. CHRISTIAN SIRIANO SS18Source:Getty 48 of 99
49. CREATURES OF THE WIND SS18Source:Getty 49 of 99
50. CREATURES OF THE WIND SS18Source:Getty 50 of 99
51. MICHAEL COSTELLO SS18Source:Getty 51 of 99
52. MICHAEL COSTELLO SS18Source:Getty 52 of 99
53. MICHAEL COSTELLO SS18Source:Getty 53 of 99
54. MICHAEL COSTELLO SS18Source:Getty 54 of 99
55. BRANDON MAXWELL SS18Source:Getty 55 of 99
56. BRANDON MAXWELL SS18Source:Getty 56 of 99
57. BRANDON MAXWELL SS18Source:Getty 57 of 99
58. BRANDON MAXWELL SS18Source:Getty 58 of 99
59. CHROMAT SS18Source:Getty 59 of 99
60. CHROMAT SS18Source:Getty 60 of 99
61. CHROMAT SS18Source:Getty 61 of 99
62. CHROMAT SS18Source:Getty 62 of 99
63. CHROMAT SS18Source:Getty 63 of 99
64. CUSHNIE ET OCHS SS18Source:Getty 64 of 99
65. CUSHNIE ET OCHS SS18Source:Getty 65 of 99
66. CUSHNIE ET OCHS SS18Source:Getty 66 of 99
67. CONCEPT KOREA SS18Source:Getty 67 of 99
68. CONCEPT KOREA SS18Source:Getty 68 of 99
69. PHILIPP PLEIN SS18Source:Getty 69 of 99
70. BURBERRY SS18Source:Getty 70 of 99
71. BURBERRY SS18Source:Getty 71 of 99
72. BURBERRY SS18Source:Getty 72 of 99
73. PETER PILOTTOSource:Getty 73 of 99
74. RALPH AND RUSSO SS18Source:Getty 74 of 99
75. RALPH AND RUSSO SS18Source:Getty 75 of 99
76. JW ANDERSON SS18Source:Getty 76 of 99
77. JW ANDERSON SS18Source:Getty 77 of 99
78. PREEN BY THORNTON BREGAZZI SS18Source:Getty 78 of 99
79. JULIEN MACDONALD SS18Source:Getty 79 of 99
80. GUCCI SS18Source:Getty 80 of 99
81. PRADA SS18Source:Getty 81 of 99
82. PRADA SS18Source:Getty 82 of 99
83. PRADA SS18Source:Getty 83 of 99
84. MOSCHINOSource:Getty 84 of 99
85. MOSCHINOSource:Getty 85 of 99
86. MARNI SS18Source:Getty 86 of 99
87. MARNI SS18Source:Getty 87 of 99
88. ROBERTO CAVALLI SS18Source:Getty 88 of 99
89. ROBERTO CAVALLI SS18Source:Getty 89 of 99
90. ROBERTO CAVALLI SS18Source:Getty 90 of 99
91. GIVENCHY SS18Source:Getty 91 of 99
92. GIVENCHY SS18Source:Getty 92 of 99
93. CELINE SS18Source:Getty 93 of 99
94. CELINE SS18Source:Getty 94 of 99
95. MIU MIU SS18Source:Getty 95 of 99
96. ALEXANDER MCQUEEN SS18Source:Getty 96 of 99
97. CHANEL SS18Source:Getty 97 of 99
98. LOUIS VUITTON SS18Source:Getty 98 of 99
99. LOUIS VUITTON SS18Source:Getty 99 of 99
comments – Add Yours