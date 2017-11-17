Black Music Month
Black Music Month

Remy Ma Feat. Lil Kim “Wake Me Up” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

kysdc Staff


Remy Ma‘s “Wake Me Up,” featuring Lil Kim, is everything hip-hop fans seem to have been crying out for forever, especially from its female MCs. The team-up from two of rap’s greatest on a track immediately amounted to another takeover. This is obvious in the music video, which is a clear declaration of victory over all opponents. Check it out above!

