Black Woman Creates Video Game Focused On Keeping White People From Touching Her Hair

Solange Knowles last year hit fans with “A Seat At The Table” and people couldn’t get enough of her song “Don’t Touch My Hair.” According to Okayplayer, recently a Portland-based creative, Momo Pixel just developed a video game called “Hair Nah.” The object of this game is to swat the hands of White people that want to touch her hair and stop her from boarding her flight.

Users can pick from different hair-do’s, skin tone and places you are traveling to. Momo, who is also known as @MomoUhOh designed, wrote, art directed and sang the music for the game. The title of the game for “Hair Nah” came as women shared their own personal stories of people trying to touch their hair.

Momo is an art director and has the website hairnah.com. She said in an interview, “I’ll be walking, and a woman will reach her hands into my head. I’m talking to a teammate, and a co-worker I just met is holding my hair in his hand. The moment someone mentions my hair, I grab it to claim ownership.” “Who I’m really hoping to get are those women and men who may not really be paying attention to their actions or don’t see them as offensive. I hope they see themselves in this game and be like, ‘Oh my God.’ And then from there stop doing it.” We are so proud of this young lady and don’t forget to support by playing the game!

