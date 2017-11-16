Twitter Removes Verified Status Of Richard Spencer And Other White Nationalists

KYSDC.Com

Twitter is taking away verified badges right and left from people. According to Okayplayer, they recently removed the verification badges from several known White nationalist after changing their policies. Earlier this week they set new rules and people with verified statuses must follow it to maintain the status.

Verification was meant to authenticate identity & voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance. We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 9, 2017

Verified no more! Is it not okay to be proudly White? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Richard 🦃 Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) November 15, 2017

The new rules by Twitter say, “Promoting hate and/or violence against, or directly attacking or threatening other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease,” “Violent, gruesome, shocking, or disturbing imagery,” and “Intentionally misleading people on Twitter by changing one’s display name or bio.” White supremacist Richard Spencer, “Unite the Right” protest organizer Jason Kessler and more have spoken out about losing their status.

Spencer said, “Verified no more! Is it not okay to be proudly White?” A new process will be worked on by Twitter for a new authentication program and will release it soon. Until then the company has decided to not accept any submissions.

