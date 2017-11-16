Full-Length Trailer Drops For Lena Waithe And Common’s ‘The Chi’ Series

Global Grind

Emmy-winning writerand Chi-Town spitterare bringing new life to their city with the upcoming series The Chi. The show will be a “coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents who become linked by coincidence, but bonded by the need for connection and redemption,” according to Deadline

https://twitter.com/BestWatchlist/status/931270228314591232

The cast includes Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Alex Hibbert (Moonlight), and Yolonda Ross (Treme, The Get Down). You can check out the new full-length trailer for the show below, which premieres January 7, 2018 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.





