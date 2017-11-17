LOL: Zimbabwe President Falls Asleep (Again) During First Public Appearance Since Military Takeover

Zimbabwe’s veteran leader, Robert Mugabe, attended a graduation ceremony on Thursday as calls have grown for the country’s army to reveal transition plans. But the 93-year old President couldn’t make it through the ceremony without catching some quick Z’s with the entire nation watching.
In his defense, officials have threatened to fire Mugabe if he doesn’t step down by Sunday. That pressure alone could make anyone sleepy — however, this isn’t the first time the president got caught catching a cat nap.
Hit the flip to see some of Mugabe’s most random and awkward sleeping moments.
