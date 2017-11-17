LOL: Zimbabwe President Falls Asleep (Again) During First Public Appearance Since Military Takeover

Global Grind

Zimbabwe’s veteran leader, Robert Mugabe, attended a graduation ceremony on Thursday as calls have grown for the country’s army to reveal transition plans. But the 93-year old President couldn’t make it through the ceremony without catching some quick Z’s with the entire nation watching.

#Zimbabwe.s Robert Mugabe first public sleep since the coup, pic.twitter.com/cUVGuRC1C8 — Yigrem Ashenafi (@Yigre_) November 17, 2017

In his defense, officials have threatened to fire Mugabe if he doesn’t step down by Sunday. That pressure alone could make anyone sleepy — however, this isn’t the first time the president got caught catching a cat nap.

Hit the flip to see some of Mugabe’s most random and awkward sleeping moments.

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: