Gina Rodriguez Discusses How Mary, Mother Of God, Can Inspire The Modern Day Feminist

Gina discusses Mary's biblical importance while voicing the mother of God in the new movie, 'The Star.'

Hollywood darling Gina Rodriguez sat down with HelloBeautiful host Keyaira Kelly to discuss her role in the new animated movie ‘The Star.’ In this reimagining of the Christmas story, Rodriguez voices Mary, a virgin tasked with carrying Jesus Christ into the world.

‘The Star’ hits theaters today.

