Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Listed On 25 Best Inventions Of 2017 By Time Magazine

The collection includes 40 shades of foundation and caters to darker skin tones. Time Magazine believed her beauty line was worth being listed and Rihanna is super happy about that. According to Madamnoire, the singer had always wanted to do a makeup line and always found it hard to find her own color when makeup shopping.
She said, “I never could have anticipated the emotional connection that women are having with the products and the brand as a whole. Some are finding their shade of foundation for the first time, getting emotional at the counter. That’s something I will never get over.” Included on that list is also the Nike Pro Hijab. Congratulations Rihanna and keep up with the success.
Rihanna Shows Us How To Let It All Hang [PHOTOS]
It’s #NationalNoBra day, and here at CASSIUS, we figured what better way to celebrate than with a gallery of RiRi freeing the nipple? The bad girl’s been letting it hang since the dawn of her career. Here, we recap some of her best braless moments.