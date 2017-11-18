Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Listed On 25 Best Inventions Of 2017 By Time Magazine

KYSDC.Com

Rihanna is having an amazing year. The singer and entrepreneur just landed on Time Magazine’s 25 Best Inventions OF 2017 list. When Fenty Beauty hit shelves people couldn’t get enough of it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The collection includes 40 shades of foundation and caters to darker skin tones. Time Magazine believed her beauty line was worth being listed and Rihanna is super happy about that. According to Madamnoire, the singer had always wanted to do a makeup line and always found it hard to find her own color when makeup shopping.

She said, “I never could have anticipated the emotional connection that women are having with the products and the brand as a whole. Some are finding their shade of foundation for the first time, getting emotional at the counter. That’s something I will never get over.” Included on that list is also the Nike Pro Hijab. Congratulations Rihanna and keep up with the success.

RELATED: N.E.R.D. Is Back, And They’ve Recruited Rihanna…. And She’s Rapping! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Worth Over $72 Million

RELATED: Rihanna To Have Street Named After Her

The Latest: