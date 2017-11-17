Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

T-Pain’s Top 21 Songs: Collaborations, Remixes & All!

Staff
Leave a comment

2016 IUPUI Homecoming Week Concert Featuring T-Pain

T-Pain's Best 21 Songs

21 photos Launch gallery

T-Pain's Best 21 Songs

Continue reading T-Pain’s Best 21 Songs

T-Pain's Best 21 Songs


It was back in 2011, when we got T-Pain’s last album, and after six-year wait, T-Pain has completed his fifth solo studio album, Oblivion, and it is available right now.

However, before you enjoy his new album, we encourage you to take a look back at T-Pain’s top 21 songs of all time, including collaborations, remixes and all!

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

16 photos Launch gallery

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Continue reading Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

Singers & Rappers Turned Actors

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Photos