Gabby Douglas Roasted For Saying Women Need To Dress Modestly To Stay Safe

Gabby Douglas is catching some heat for suggesting that women need to cover up to avoid sexual assault.

Sometimes it’s best to keep your opinions to yourself.

The Olympic gold medal gymnast thought she had something to add when her teammate, Aly Raisman, put up a tweet, calling for women to come together so that everyone can feel safe no matter how they dress. Keep in mind that Aly had recently come forward to reveal that she was sexually assaulted by one of the team’s doctors. Gabby suggesting that women dress less provocatively only placed blame for such assault on the victims.

Gabby’s other teammate, Simone Biles, swiftly swooped in to let Gabby know that her commentary was not acceptable.

shocks me that I’m seeing this but it doesn’t surprise me… honestly seeing this brings me to tears bc as your teammate I expected more from you & to support her. I support you Aly & all the other women out there! STAY STRONG pic.twitter.com/CccTzhyPcb — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 17, 2017

Black Twitter only needed a moment to get Gabby trending on Twitter and leave her mentions in utter shambles.

Gabby Douglas is so disgusting. Aly was a minor when their team doctor sexually assaulted her. Your choice of clothes does not and should not matter. If a man or woman does not know how to keep their hands off of children or adults, the victim is not the one who shares the blame — Yoongi’s camel toe stole my bubblegum & chewed it (@tattedpoc) November 18, 2017

We should’ve known Gabby Douglas wasn’t to be trusted after she got on National television and tried to convince us that this was the Dougie. pic.twitter.com/8Eiljcf7ZZ — Shane Ravello (@ShaneRavello) November 17, 2017

Me seeing Gabby Douglas’ tweet about dressing modestly to Aly Raisman as she opens up being molested by the team doctor. pic.twitter.com/Ax9lThGiEi — Rhiannon Walker (@InstantRHIplay) November 18, 2017

It wasn’t enough for Gabby Douglas to just look like Azealia. She had to go and tweet like her too? pic.twitter.com/NDtZkQckvG — Rach A’lisse (@Cantsitbehindme) November 17, 2017

Some even suggested that she be put on the canceled list along with Steve Harvey and Chrisette Michele.

Cancel Gabby Douglas. Anybody can get it. She’s not immune. Plus, weren’t her fellow gymnasts assaulted by the team doctor? Attire is entirely irrelevant in every single case, including here. pic.twitter.com/bZD4ogdm3s — April (@ReignOfApril) November 17, 2017

Others were getting a nice chuckle off of the fact that Simone was the one to get Gabby together without hesitation.

Gabby Douglas: maybe you’re in the wrong for dressing provocatively Simone Biles: pic.twitter.com/l1xIl32z4X — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 18, 2017

When @Simone_Biles not only takes the spotlight from Gabby Douglas but also puts her right back in her place. pic.twitter.com/Esj8jGAFGR — A.D. McCarthy (@adm118) November 18, 2017

I always wondered if Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas were close…I guess I got my answer today. pic.twitter.com/eTw7UJEyc0 — litgitte bardot (@MimieZaforas) November 17, 2017

After Simone Biles gold medal floor performance at last Olympics, all her teammates gave a standing ovation. All except Gabby Douglas. That should’ve told u something right there. — Xx_Dreemer_xX (@Dreemz2Starrz) November 17, 2017

Then there’s this tweet that just about sums it all up.

Black Twitter snatching all the praise they’ve EVER given Gabby Douglas away pic.twitter.com/PCwKsWqIYT — TripleTeaaaPodcast (@TripleTeaaa) November 18, 2017

