Administrative Error Incorrectly Scheduled Meek Mill’s Bail Hearing

KYSDC.Com

Meek Mill was sentenced to two-to-four years in prison after he violated probation. Lawyers for Meek on November 15th filed to have his sentence overturned as well as end his probation. According to Pitchfork, today Meek Mill was grated a bail hearing.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The hearing will take place on November 27 and defense attorney, Matt Mangino said, “A bail hearing is to determine if a prisoner is entitled to be released on a monetary bond. A bail hearing is unusual for someone who has been sentenced. However, if Meek Mill is appealing the sentence, then he may get bail pending appeal. It is discretionary with the judge.”

Court records earlier today though showed that Meek Mill was granted a bail hearing. Currently, court records show that the hearing has been canceled. His lawyer, Joe Tcaopina said, “This was an administrative error.” Reports also state that the bail hearing was not supposed to be scheduled. We will keep you posted on what happens with Meek Mill.

RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Justice League, Meek Mill, XXXTentacion & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Meek Mill’s Judge Is Looking Suspect After Sending Him Back To Prison

RELATED: Black Tony Says He & A Bunch Of Celebrities Are Getting Meek Mill Out Of Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: