David Otunga Responds To Jennifer Hudson’s Physical Abuse Allegations

Jennifer Hudson’s former fiancé David Otunga is responding to allegations that he’s been physically abusive to the Oscar winner. Remember, the Dreamgirls star filed an order of protection against the father of their son.

According to TMZ, David’s lawyer sent them a statement where he denies all allegations, specifically the one that claims he pushed Jennifer.

“At no time did Mr. Otunga ‘physically push’ Ms. Hudson as she has alleged.”

In addition, Hudson claimed that David was angry that she was at the studio with music producer Mali. Yet, Otunga’s lawyer claims that wasn’t why he was upset. He took issue that their 8-year-old son was at the studio late — reportedly, it was 12:30 a.m. — on a school night.

TMZ added, “David says he’s been their child’s primary caregiver since birth because Jennifer’s on the road a lot, and he scoffs at her new claim in legal docs that she’s the primary caregiver.”

As we previously reported, news hit on Thursday that the couple split after being together for nearly a decade.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the statement concludes.

In terms of the protective order, “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo told the press.

“Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

The former wrestler will be headed to court to undo the order of protection so that he will be able to spend Thanksgiving with his son.

