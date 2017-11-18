BlackGirlMagic: Nigerian Bobsled Team Makes 2018 Winter Olympics History

These Nigerian athletes prove–once again–that we can do anything if we put our minds to it!

This week it was announced that the African bobsled team have qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics!

According to CNN, driver Seun Adigun and brakewomen Akuoma Omeoga and Ngozi Onwumere are part of the first African team to ever qualify in this particular event in Olympic history.

In 2012, Adigun, who is also a track star, competed in the women’s 100 metre hurdles at the summer Olympics. She told The Guardian that this dream is so huge and they have serious goals for next year.

“We have goals,” Adigun said. “I know the goal I have as a driver is to drive us to the podium, that’s just the competitor in me.

“A lot of our goals have been met just establishing this entire entity, starting this process and making our way to the games. “Obviously, the bigger goal is to just be as competitive as we can and obviously shoot for the podium.”

And of course, folks back at home are happy for them!

“Ecstatic to say the least!” posted the Bobsled & Skeleton Sports Federation of Nigeria (BSFN). “To see a mere dream come to reality is a true blessing.” “Their hard work was inspiring and I hope Nigerians can appreciate what it took for them to achieve this,” said BSFN president Solomon Ogba.

But here’s the deal: There’s more work to do before they reach the actual games, which will be held in South Korea.

As The Guardian noted that “countries hoping to race in Pyeongchang must be in the top 40 of the global rankings on 14 January 14 after seven World Cup races.”

Good luck ladies! We believe in you!

Meet these amazing women for yourself:

